More than a literary competition, the event served as a platform for cultural diplomacy, youth engagement and international friendship, demonstrating how education and the arts can unite diverse communities through shared values and mutual understanding.
Held under the theme "Universal Voice of Humanity", the programme brought together young people from different cultures and backgrounds to share perspectives on peace, humanity, heritage and global citizenship through artistic poetry performances.
The event highlighted the growing importance of international collaboration in education and reinforced Malaysia's position as a regional hub for educational excellence and cultural exchange. Through literature and performance, participants developed intercultural awareness, strengthened communication skills and forged meaningful connections across national boundaries.
Hosted and organised by Wesley Methodist School Kuala Lumpur (International), the gathering reflected the school's commitment to preparing students for an increasingly interconnected world while fostering respect for diversity and cultural identity. The programme also provided opportunities for delegates, educators and cultural leaders to engage in dialogue and celebrate the richness of their respective traditions.
Distinguished guests, literary scholars and education leaders attended the event, underscoring the important role of schools and educational institutions in promoting people-to-people connections and international understanding.
The Sayembara Deklamasi Puisi Artistik Remaja ASEAN, China dan Rusia 2026 demonstrated that despite differences in language, nationality and culture, young people share common aspirations for peace, understanding and a better future. Through poetry, they showcased the enduring power of the human voice to build bridges across nations and inspire a more harmonious world.
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About Wesley Methodist School Kuala Lumpur (International) (WMSKLI)
Wesley Methodist School Kuala Lumpur (International) is a leading international school in Malaysia offering the Cambridge curriculum within a values-based learning environment. Guided by the Methodist educational philosophy, the school develops students who are academically competent, globally aware and grounded in strong character and leadership values.
Methodist Council of Education