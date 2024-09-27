- Samsung Official Stores on Lazada, Shopee and iShopChangi
- Major Consumer Electronics & IT Stores (Gain City, Courts, Challenger, Best Denki, Harvey Norman)
- Up to $150 Overtrade Bonus2
- $100 Samsung e-voucher3
- 50% off their 2-year Samsung Care+ purchase (worth $71)4
|
Model
|
Colour
|
Built-in Memory5
|
RRP
(including GST)
|
Galaxy S24 FE
|
Blue, Graphite, Mint
|
512GB
|
$1,208
|
256GB6
|
$1,028
|
Accessory
|
Colour
|
RRP
(including GST)
|
Galaxy S24 FE Wallet Case
|
Black, White, Mint, Blue
|
$68
|
Galaxy S24 FE Standing Grip Case
|
Blue Black, Gray, Yellow
|
$68
|
Galaxy S24 FE Silicone Case
|
Black, Gray, Yellow, Mint, Blue
|
$48
|
Galaxy S24 FE Flipsuit Case
|
Yellow, Red
|
$58
|
Galaxy S24 FE Clear Case
|
-
|
$38
|
Galaxy S24 FE Anti-Reflecting Film
|
-
|
$38
|
Galaxy S24 FE Flipsuit Card – Smiley
|
|
$18
|
Galaxy S24 FE Flipsuit Card – Powerpuff Girls
|
|
$18
|
Galaxy S24 FE Flipsuit Card – Minions
|
|
$18
|
Galaxy S24 FE Flipsuit Card – Batman
|
|
$18
- Samsung Online Store
- Telecommunication operators (M1, Singtel, StarHub)
- Samsung Official Stores on Lazada, Shopee and iShopChangi
- Major Consumer Electronics & IT Stores (Gain City, Courts, Challenger, Best Denki, Harvey Norman)
- Book Cover Keyboard Slim with Galaxy AI Key (worth $321 for Tab S10 Ultra and $260 for Tab S10+)
- Samsung EVO Plus 256GB MicroSD Card (worth $44)
- 50% off 2-year Samsung Care+ (worth $105)
- Up to $250 Overtrade Bonus8
|
Model
|
Colour
|
Built-in Memory9
|
RRP
(including GST)
|
Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (5G)
|
Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver
|
256GB
|
$1,905
|
Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (Wi-Fi)
|
Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver
|
256GB
|
$1,704
|
Galaxy Tab S10+ (5G)
|
Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver
|
256GB
|
$1,603
|
Galaxy Tab S10+ (WiFi)
|
Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver
|
256GB
|
$1,401
|
Accessory
|
Device
|
Colour
|
RRP
(including GST)
|
Book Cover Keyboard
(Galaxy AI Key)
|
Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
|
Black, White
|
$563
|
Galaxy Tab S10+
|
Black, White
|
$371
|
Book Cover Keyboard Slim
(Galaxy AI Key)
|
Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
|
Black
|
$321
|
Galaxy Tab S10+
|
Black
|
$260
|
Smart Book Cover
|
Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
|
Black, Blue, Orange, White
|
$180
|
Galaxy Tab S10+
|
Black, Blue, Orange, White
|
$159
- Up to 13 days on a single charge, for users to worry less about the battery life and focus more on everyday fitness.
- Sleek and lightweight design, featuring a large 1.6-inch display and a slim aluminium body, as light as 18.5g, that won't weight you down or get in your way during workouts.
- Stay workout-ready, no matter where, with 5ATM and IP68 ratings to face raindrops or dust10.
- Comfortable fit for users to wear throughout the night for sleep tracking to discover details about sleep stages, snoring and blood oxygen.
- Track over 100 different workouts, with the ability to automatically detect and track popular exercises such as running, elliptical, rowing machine, and pool swim.
- Safety features, such as Fall Detection and Emergency SOS, to help users get the medical attention they need in a timely manner.
- As part of a connected Galaxy ecosystem, users can utilise the Galaxy Fit3, not only as a remote control for their smartphone camera when taking photos and setting timers with Camera Remote11, but also to play and control media when paired with their Galaxy device.
|
Model
|
Colour
|
RRP
(including GST)
|
Galaxy Fit3
|
Gray, Silver, Pink Gold
|
$88
