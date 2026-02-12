BEIJING - Chicago soybean futures climbed on Thursday, as weather concerns in Brazil and ​hopes for continued Chinese ⁠demand for U.S. supplies supported prices.

Wheat and corn also edged higher.

The ‌most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 rose 1% to $11.35 a bushel ​by 0307 GMT. CBOT wheat Wv1 gained 0.2% to $5.38-1/2 a bushel. Corn Cv1 rose 0.1% at $4.27-3/4 ​a bushel.

Heavy ​rainfall in central Brazil, world's largest soybeans producer and exporter, have aided U.S. soybeans prices, analysts said.

"Rain in Brazil is creating problems for quality ⁠and harvesting. The impact is to delay the flow of export quality soybeans to market from Brazil. The U.S. is the only large-scale alternative for now, so that helps U.S. prices," said Tobin Gorey, founder of agricultural consultants Cornucopia.

While Brazilian ​soy production is ‌still expected ⁠to be high, excessive ⁠rain has increased grain moisture which have caused issues with mould, grain breakage, and led ​to the rejection of some shipments, analysts said.

"Physical traders ‌were likely relaxed about buying given the likely huge ⁠crop. Now they need to be active to make sure they have enough," Gorey said.

Brazil has begun harvesting a record-large soybean crop. The USDA raised its estimate of 2025/26 soybean production in Brazil by 2 million metric tons to 180 million tons on Tuesday, above analysts' average estimate.

Farmers and traders are also tracking demand from China, the world's biggest soybean importer, after a thaw in ties between Beijing and Washington in October increased purchases of U.S. supplies.

The ‌USDA on Monday confirmed new export sales of 264,000 metric ⁠tons of U.S. soybeans to China. Beijing was "reported ​to be considering buying more U.S. soybeans," the USDA said in its monthly supply-demand report on Tuesday.

With expected global demand stable, any more Chinese purchases would likely mean a ​reshuffle in ‌U.S. exports "with more U.S. shipments to China and less to ⁠other markets," the agency said.