At the summit, roundtables and technical exchanges focused on mathematical reasoning, life sciences, drug R&D, and complex simulation. Chow Kit Hui said these discussions show that the value of AI is being redefined. It is no longer only a tool for improving efficiency, but is beginning to take part in R&D and business decision-making, forming a fuller application loop from hypothesis generation to result verification. Its real-world implementation depends not only on technical capability, but also on whether it can integrate into actual processes while remaining stable.
Regarding fintech and intelligent decision-making, Chow Kit Hui emphasized that model judgments must be accurate, explainable, traceable, and reliable in complex environments. He added that through the AlgoVision AI Growth Partners Foundation, he will continue to focus on the practical application of research-grade AI, intelligent decision-making, and fintech, while stressing the need to align technology implementation with business processes.
Chow Kit Hui believes the next stage of AI competition will move beyond model capabilities and focus on whether technology can enter real industrial processes and remain effective in complex environments. The Science x AI Summit 2026 offered a valuable observation window, showing that the future value of AI will depend more on stable operation, continuous correction, and long-term validation in complex scenarios.
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About KitHui Growth Financial Academy
KitHui Growth Financial Academy was founded by Chow Kit Hui. Chow Kit Hui has long focused on areas including global asset allocation, corporate mergers and acquisitions, private equity, derivatives, risk management, macroeconomic research, and financial valuation modeling. KitHui Growth Financial Academy does not center on short-term market forecasting or investment skills training, but instead helps learners establish a rational, long-term, and structured path of financial cognition.
Official Website: https://www.kithuiacademy.com/
KitHui Growth Financial Academy