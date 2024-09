BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 September 2024 - On behalf of, a cement and building materials company under Siam Cement Group (SCG),(second from the left), and(first from the left), signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with(second from the right) and(first from the right) for the collaboration on, which brings South Korea-based SAMSUNG E&A company's international expertise in end-to-end construction solutions and CPAC's over 100 years record of excellence in cement and concrete products and technology together to elevate the standard of the Thai construction industry to match the global level,This MOU shows that both companies have shared the same vision in driving the world's sustainable construction future with new innovation and technology, particularly 3D printing technology that provides higher efficiency in production and minimizes errors by enabling the automation process from digital file generated by a computer software. This can also help to solve the skilled workforce shortage, shorten the construction period, and reduce construction waste and construction costs compared to traditional construction. The MOU also includes the research collaboration on materials science, machinery and equipment as well as the knowledge sharing about 3D printing construction and special cementitious materials. SAMSUNG E&A plans to use 350 tons of its patented 3D printing mortar, which can develop complex-designed structures with ultra-high strength, for the construction of a building in Saudi Arabia. For this project, CPAC will provide technology consultation support about 3D printing, Engineering Consultation, and Project Evaluation Support to professional services in architectural design and other aesthetic considerations.1. Mr. Surachai Nimlaor President of SCG Cement and Green Solution Business2. Mr. Thammasak Sethaudom President & CEO of SCG (Siam Cement Group)3.Mr. Hong Namkoong President and CEO of SAMSUNG E&A Co., Ltd.4.Mr. Dong Hyun Kim Executive Vice President Engineering Technology Division of SAMSUNG E&A Co., Ltd.Hashtag: #SCG #CPAC #SamsungE&A

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.