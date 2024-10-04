Founded in 1864, Vega Sicilia is Spain's most iconic wine estate, celebrated for its dedication to patience, tradition, and the pursuit of perfection in winemaking. Led by Pablo Álvarez, Tempos Vega Sicilia continues to set the standard in fine wine production while embracing sustainable practices. More information on Vega Sicilia can be found on: https://www.temposvegasicilia.com/en/presentation/corporate-information/business- group

Monopole stands as a premier distributor of fine wines in Singapore, renowned for its curated portfolio of world class brands and unmatched customer service. Partnering with esteemed, family-owned wine producers who prioritize quality, provenance, and sustainable viniculture and viticulture, Monopole's passion for wine is unmistakable. Committed to delivering authenticity and excellence, Monopole connects discerning customers to the world's most exquisite wines. With a strong presence across Singapore and Malaysia, Monopole proudly serves over 500 on- and off-premises clients. Explore more at www.monopole.com.sg .

