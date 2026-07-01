Founded by Bill Barry-Cotter and built in Australia, Maritimo is internationally recognised for its long-range motor yachts engineered for offshore performance, efficiency and owner-focused cruising comfort.
Under the agreement, KJM Marine will represent Maritimo in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as well as Egypt, Lebanon, the Maldives, Mauritius and the Seychelles.
The appointment reflects growing interest in long-range cruising motor yachts across the region, where experienced owners value genuine offshore capability, reliability and practical onboard comfort.
Regional Experience with Full-Service Support
KJM Marine's leadership team brings more than 15 years of experience in the large motor yacht segment across the Middle East. The company provides integrated sales and after-sales support, backed by an in-house technical team and a dedicated service facility managing commissioning, warranty requirements and ongoing maintenance.
KJM Marine also operates a mobile sales model, meeting clients across the region in their preferred locations. This relationship-focused approach aligns closely with Maritimo's owner-first philosophy.
"KJM Marine is led by CEO Mohammad Aljasmi, supported by Sales Director and industry veteran Paurush Faeouk," said Derrick Nowak, Maritimo's Global Business Development Manager. "I have known Paurush for over three years and have seen first-hand his commitment to client relationships and professional service. During that time, I have watched KJM Marine develop strong capability and become an influential player in the regional yachting market. We believe they offer the right combination of local knowledge and industry experience to represent the Maritimo brand."
Expanding Long-Range Representation
The Greater Middle East is an increasingly important market for long-range cruising motor yachts. Growth in marina infrastructure and a rising number of experienced owners are supporting this demand.
KJM Marine will represent Maritimo's full range of luxury motor yachts, including the M-Series Flybridge Motor Yachts, S-Series Sedan Motor Yachts and Offshore Series models. Each model is designed for offshore performance, structural strength and genuine long-distance cruising comfort.
Built entirely in Australia and tested in demanding offshore conditions, Maritimo yachts are engineered for owners who value capability as much as comfort. Features such as enclosed and air-conditioned flybridge areas enable comfortable year-round cruising in the Middle East climate, while proven ocean-going hulls deliver confidence for longer passages across destinations such as the Maldives, Mauritius and Seychelles. Spacious indoor and outdoor entertaining zones, large adventure decks and swim platforms, together with panoramic opening saloon and flybridge windows, allow owners to move easily between climate-controlled comfort and open-air cruising.
Mohammad Aljasmi, CEO of KJM Marine, said:
"Maritimo is a beloved brand among certain yacht lovers in our part of the world, particularly those with a deep knowledge of yachting. We see strong opportunity not only with existing clients, but also with the many new residents choosing to make this region their home, as well as international visitors enjoying the waters of the Seychelles and Maldives."
He added, "They offer superbly built yachts with true ocean-going performance and immaculate quality, designed for year-round enjoyment with features such as fully enclosed and air-conditioned flybridge areas, expansive entertaining spaces across multiple indoor and outdoor zones, large adventure decks and swim platforms that deliver a true connection to the water, and panoramic opening windows that create an open-air feeling when conditions are ideal."
Through this partnership, Maritimo owners across the GCC and surrounding territories will benefit from dedicated local representation, technical expertise and dependable after-sales support.
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