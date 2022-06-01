Moroccan Ambassador to Kuwait Ali Ibn Issa revealed that Kuwait is the third in the Arab world and 10th globally in terms of the volume of investments in Morocco with more than $1.2 billion as at the end of 2019; while stressing that the trade exchange between the two countries has yet to reach the desired level, reports Al-Anba daily.

In an exclusive interview with the daily, Ibn Issa said there are 110 agreements, memoranda of understanding and executive programs that facilitate relations between the two countries in various fields. He cited as an example the 10th session of the Joint Higher Committee in Morocco to strengthen coordination on bilateral, regional and international issues. He added Kuwait has been funding many projects in Morocco since the 1960s.

Tourism

He stated that his country has huge tourism attractions which combine cultural, archaeological, artistic, heritage and other aspects. He disclosed that about 18,500 Kuwaitis visit Morocco annually and they constitute 9.28 percent of the total number of visitors coming from Middle Eastern countries who do not need an entry visa. He affirmed the opening of a direct air route will have a positive impact on the flow of travel, tourism and trade exchange between the two brotherly countries.

He is looking forward to the launching of a campaign to inform Kuwaitis about Morocco’s exceptional capabilities in this field. He pointed out there are 7,000 Moroccans in Kuwait and they are living in perfect harmony with their Kuwaiti brothers; contributing to the development and renaissance of the country. He also praised Kuwait’s firm and supportive position on Moroccan issues, especially the territorial integrity of the Kingdom and the autonomy initiative as a basis for any solution to the Moroccan Sahara issue.

