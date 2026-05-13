IMBA Theatre opens at Gardens by the Bay in February 2026, presenting art, culture and ideas through immersive experiences and gallery exhibitions. Guided by its ethos Where Curiosity Grows, IMBA collaborates with both local and international artists, institutions and cultural partners to present works across physical, digital and public spaces. Located within Singapore's Marina Bay precinct, IMBA Theatre is conceived as an open platform for culture that is relevant and grounded in human experience, offering meaningful entry points for audiences across generations while supporting the growth of the local arts ecosystem.

Founded in 2015, FOMO Pay is a payment institution licensed in Singapore, Hong Kong and the Middle East. The firm has become a leading one-stop digital payment, digital banking, and digital asset solution provider. It is currently building Asia's fully licensed financial platform, helping institutions and businesses connect between traditional and next-generation financial services. The firm offers its three flagship products:

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