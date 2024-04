BANKGKOK, THAILANAD - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 April 2024 -, said, "As a world-class landmark along the Chao Phraya River, serving as a significant tourist destination in Bangkok and Thailand, this year, ICONSIAM hosts the Songkran event to be more enjoyable and memorable than ever before. The celebration is particularly meaningful as the 'Songkran in Thailand' festival was registered as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO at the end of last year. "THE ICONIC SONGKRAN FESTIVAL 2024 showcases the rich traditions and customs of Songkran while welcoming tourists from around the world with warm hospitality and contemporary Thai entertainment. This collaborative effort seeks to create a historic event and promote Songkran in Thailand as a world-class festival. The goal is to honor Thai cultural heritage by blending contemporary elements and presenting it in a way that resonates with future generations. The Songkran Festival plays a pivotal role in driving economic growth for Thailand. This year at ICONSIAM, we are expected to welcome over 2 million Thais and international tourists for over the course of 12 days."ICONSIAM is honored in collaborating with various sectors in hostingThis festival attracts tourists from all over the world, further stimulating tourism in Thailand, and provides a joyful and culturally enriching experience for all visitors worldwide, combining traditional festivities with modern entertainment and enjoyable activities over the course of 12 days from April 10 to 21. For more information about ICONSIAM, please visit www.iconsiam.com or Facebook: ICONSIAMHashtag: #ICONSIAM #THEICONICSONGKRANFESTIVAL2024 #THAICONICSONGKRANCELEBRATION #THAILANDSONGKRANFESTIVAL

