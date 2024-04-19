The Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) is a multi-disciplinary organisation established by statute in 1967, to promote productivity excellence through relentless drive of world-class advanced technologies and innovative service offerings to support Hong Kong enterprises. As a market-driven applied research and development organisation, HKPC promotes new industrialisation in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area and facilitates the development of new productive forces, leveraging innovation and technology (I&T), as well as bolstering Hong Kong to be an international innovation and technology centre and a smart city. The Council offers comprehensive innovative solutions for Hong Kong industries and enterprises, enabling them to achieve resources and productivity utilisation, effectiveness and cost reduction, and enhance competitiveness in both local and overseas marketplace. The Council partners and collaborates with local industries and enterprises and world-class R&D institutes to develop applied technology solutions for value creation. It also benefits a variety of sectors through product innovation, technology transfer, and commercialisation, bringing enormous business opportunities ahead. HKPC's world-class R&D achievements have been widely recognised over the years, winning an array of local and overseas accolades. In addition, HKPC offers SMEs and startups immediate and timely assistance in coping with the ever-changing business environment, and strengthens talent nurturing and Hong Kong's competitiveness with FutureSkills training for enterprises and academia to enhance digital capabilities and STEM competencies. For more information, please visit HKPC's website: www.hkpc.org/en.

"InspecSpider", jointly developed by HKPC and Green Light Multiplex Co. Ltd., wins the Silver Award of the 2024 Edison Awards in the category of "Innovative Robotics Solution”. "InspecSpider" uses core technologies such as robotics, wireless communication, artificial intelligence image analysis and testing technology to promote the intelligence and digitisation of inspection and maintenance in traditional infrastructure industries, greatly improving the accuracy, efficiency and safety of inspection.

