As Hong Kong's population ages, the platform aims to lower the knowledge barrier around wills and estate administration and reduce future family disputes.HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 July 2026 - HK Probate Lawyer (hkprobatelawyer.com), a Hong Kong resource on wills and estate law, today announced the launch of HK Wills Help (hkwillshelp.com), a new free public-education website that explains wills, the probate process, enduring powers of attorney and other end-of-life arrangements in plain language — helping members of the public, and elderly residents in particular, plan ahead and spare their families unnecessary difficulty.
Background: a widespread gap in end-of-life planning
Hong Kong is steadily becoming an ageing society, yet many residents remain unfamiliar with making a will or with the estate-administration process. In practice, the absence of a valid will often makes probate more complex and time-consuming, and can more easily give rise to disputes among family members. At the same time, much of the available information is written in legal jargon that elderly and grassroots residents may find hard to follow.
HK Wills Help: turning complex law into information anyone can understand
HK Wills Help is built around a simple idea — explaining things in everyday language. It offers a series of free guides covering:
- what a will is, and how to make one that is valid;
- the probate process and the documents required;
- enduring powers of attorney and advance medical directives, as preparation before any loss of mental capacity;
- a directory of free will-drafting services across Hong Kong (District Offices, District Councillors and social-welfare organisations).
Supported by a professional legal resource
The new site is operated with the support of HK Probate Lawyer, which focuses on more complex matters — estate planning, cross-border estates, family trusts and contentious probate — for professional readers. The two sites are complementary, serving the general public and more complex planning needs respectively.
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"Many family disputes over an estate aren't really about how much money is involved — they happen because there was no preparation, and people didn't know what options they had," said [name / title], a spokesperson for HK Probate Lawyer. "What we wanted to do was take complex law and put it back into language Hong Kong people can actually understand, so everyone can make arrangements for their family early."
Hashtag: #HKProbateLawyer #HKWillsHelp
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About HK Wills Help
HK Wills Help is a free public-education website that explains wills, probate and related end-of-life arrangements to Hong Kong residents in plain language. Website: https://hkwillshelp.com
About HK Probate Lawyer
HK Probate Lawyer is a legal-information platform focused on Hong Kong wills, probate and estate planning, covering the probate process, cross-border estates, family trusts and contentious probate. Website: https://hkprobatelawyer.com
HK Probate Lawyer