Group of Seven foreign ministers agreed on the need for a coordination mechanism to help Ukraine repair, restore and defend its critical energy and water infrastructure, a senior State Department official said on Friday.

"That's something that will be a core focus of this group in the days and weeks ahead," the official, briefing reporters on the condition of anonymity, said.

He added that there was "remarkable alignment" across the G7 countries on the views and approaches towards China and the need for the G7 to strengthen coordination on strategy towards Beijing. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Alex Richardson)



