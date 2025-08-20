Foxconn Technology Co., Ltd. (FTC, 2354.TW) is an independent listed company and a member of Foxconn Group, headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan. The company specializes in Original Design Manufacturing (ODM) services for electronic products, with core competencies encompassing precision metal processing, thermal module, and system assembly.

Robocore Technology Limited is a Hong Kong-based robotics company headquartered in the Hong Kong Science Park. Founded with a mission to transform human–robot interaction, Robocore designs, develops, and manufactures advanced robotics for healthcare, education, consumer, and smart facility management markets. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, RoboTemi Global Ltd., based in Israel, is the developer of the globally recognised temi robot, which is deployed in markets worldwide. For details, please visit: https://www.robocore.ai/

Robocore Technology Limited has recently completed its Series D financing. Its wholly owned subsidiary, RoboTemi Global Ltd. (RoboTemi Global), received investment from Q-Run Holdings Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Foxconn Technology Co., Ltd. (FTC), one of the world’s largest precision electronics manufacturers. Shown in the photo is RoboTemi Global’s temi robot series.

