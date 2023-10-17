As Andrew Heng, the winner of the FBS Ultimate Trading Birthday promo, shared with FBS the key take-aways of his trading journey, he named risk management and emotions control as the most essential elements of profitable trading. He particularly employed stop loss and take profit, and proper position sizing to make wise and balanced buy-sell decisions. Andrew's example inspired FBS to film Control Your Drive and speak about the role of risk management through its show for traders.
FBS's Control Your Drive is a carpool series consisting of three mini-interviews where experts compare trading risks with dangers and threats when driving:
- Control your drive: Trading psychology
- Control your drive: Trading tools
- Control your drive: Trading advice & strategy
Releasing Control Your Drive, FBS aims to equip traders with the tools they need to succeed and thrive in the dynamic world of online trading. Find more insights and valuable trading tips on the YouTube channel @FBSforex.
