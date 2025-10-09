Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited ("Hong Kong Life") was established in 2001 and is committed in providing customers with comprehensive and convenient insurance and wealth management services through an extensive distribution network of approximately 130 distribution locations, including Chong Hing Bank, CMB Wing Lung Bank, OCBC Bank (Hong Kong), and Shanghai Commercial Bank. On 27 December 2024, the original shareholders of Hong Kong Life entered into a share purchase agreement with Yuexiu to sell 83.33% of their shareholding interests in Hong Kong Life. Effective from 9 October 2025, Hong Kong Life has officially become a member of Yuexiu Group, marking the successful completion of the strategic acquisition of Hong Kong Life by Yuexiu. About Yuexiu Founded in Hong Kong in 1985, Yuexiu Enterprises (Holdings) Limited ranks top in asset size of all state-owned enterprises in Guangzhou. Yuexiu Group holds six listed platforms, namely Yuexiu Property (123.HK), Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure (1052.HK), Yuexiu Real Estate Investment Trust (405.HK), Yuexiu Services (6626.HK), Yuexiu Financial Holdings Group Co. Ltd. (987.SZ) and China Asset Management – Yuexiu Highway REIT (180202.SZ). In 2024, Yuexiu was ranked 208th in the "Top 500 Chinese Enterprises" and 11th in the "Top 100 Multinational Corporations in China". By the end of 2024, Yuexiu's total assets corresponding to its statistical standards reached RMB 1,138.5 billion, exceeding RMB 1 trillion.

