Canada's economy grew at an annualized rate of 3.1% in the first quarter, below analysts' expectations, with growth slowing compared to the previous quarter on a drop in international export volumes, Statistics Canada data showed on Tuesday.

March's GDP rose by 0.7% over February, beating expectations, as both goods-producing and services-producing sectors grew. February's gain was revised down.

Following are seasonally adjusted figures for gross domestic product, in percent. With the exception of the price index data, they are adjusted for inflation.

