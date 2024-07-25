The Roscongress Foundation is a socially oriented non-financial development institution and the largest organizer of national and international conventions, exhibitions, business, public, youth, sports, and cultural events. It was established by the decision of the President of the Russian Federation. Founded in 2007, the Foundation aims to facilitate the development of economic potential, promote national interests, and strengthen Russia's image. The Foundation comprehensively studies, analyzes, forms, and covers issues of the Russian and global economic agenda. It provides administration and promotes business projects and investment attraction, fostering the development of social entrepreneurship and charitable projects. The Foundation's events gather participants from 209 countries and territories, with over 15,000 media representatives annually working at Roscongress venues, and more than 5,000 experts involved in analytical and expert work in Russia and abroad. The Foundation cooperates with UN structures and other international organizations. It develops multifaceted cooperation with 212 foreign economic partners, associations of industrialists and entrepreneurs, financial, trade, and business associations in 86 countries, with 293 Russian public organizations, federal and regional executive and legislative bodies of the Russian Federation. Official Telegram channels of the Roscongress Foundation: in Russian – t.me/Roscongress , in English – t.me/RoscongressDirect , in Spanish – t.me/RoscongressEsp , in Arabic – t.me/RosCongressArabic . Official website and Information and Analytical System of the Roscongress Foundation: roscongress.org .

