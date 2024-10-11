The China Shanghai International Children's Book Fair (CCBF) is approved by the Shanghai Press & Publication Administration and organized by Shanghai Xinhua Distribution Group Co., Ltd., China Education Publishing & Media Group Ltd., and China Universal Press & Publication Co., Ltd., with co-organization by Ronbo BolognaFiere Shanghai Ltd. Launched in 2013, CCBF has quickly become an important event for the global publishing industry. It is the leading fair dedicated entirely to children's books and content in the Asia Pacific region. In 2023, CCBF hosted 478 exhibitors from 25 countries and regions, with 42,733 visitors, including 19,086 professionals, attending over the three-day event.

