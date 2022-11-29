RIYADH — Minister of Human Resource and Social Development Eng. Ahmed Bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi confirmed that women's economic participation has witnessed an increase by 35.6%.



Eng. Al-Rajhi noted that the increase of the women's economic participation has come as a result from the national efforts that have been provided by the private sector to employ Saudis.



This is addition to the partnership with the men and women, which has also contributed in offering jobs opportunities for more than 2.2 million Saudi in private sector.



He also praised the projects and programs that have been accomplished in partnership with the private sector in supporting and empowering the Saudi youth to be able to work in the sector and the several professions and activities.



Eng. Al-Rajhi made these statements while meeting with businessmen and women in Najran Chamber of Commerce and Industry.



He reviewed the most notable initiatives and projects, and followed up the performance reports and the achievement' percentages, in addition to the services that are provided to the beneficiaries.



He stressed the importance of working to qualify men and women and enable them with training and job opportunities that are available in the labor market.

