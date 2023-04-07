RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce has issued a total of 1.3 million commercial registers, of which 40 percent are owned by women.



Around 51 percent of registers are owned by youth, with a growth rate of 2 percent during the first quarter of this year, compared to the same period in 2022, according to the quarterly bulletin, issued by the ministry, on the performance of the business sector and its developments in the Kingdom.



Riyadh topped in the number of commercial registers with 391,000, and it was followed by Makkah with 314,000 registers and, then the Eastern Province with 201,000. It was followed by Asir (80,000), Madinah (77,000), Al-Qassim (69,000) and Jazan (54,000) while Tabuk came with 33,000, Hail (28,000), Najran (24,000), Al-Jouf (20,000), the Northern Borders region (15,000), and Al-Baha (13,000), the report pointed out.

