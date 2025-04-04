FUJAIRAH – The number of active trade licences registered with the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) reached 11,503 licences in 2024, compared to 10,807 licences in 2023, reflecting an increase of approximately 6%.

Sultan Al Hindasi, Director General of the Chamber, explained that the number of new licences registered with the Chamber in 2024 reached 1,375 licences, marking an increase of about 7% compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, the number of renewed licences stood at 10,128 in 2024, with an increase of approximately 5% over the previous year.

Al Hindasi added that the total number of Chamber members grew to 30,320 in 2024 from 28,937 in 2023, representing an increase of about 4.8%, indicating a growing interest in investing in Fujairah.

According to statistical data on registration activity, the value of certificates of origin issued by the Chamber exceeded AED 13 billion last year, an increase of around 18% during the same period in 2023.



TF