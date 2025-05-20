SAO PAULO: The Brazilian Agriculture Ministry on Monday updated the list of chicken trade restrictions put in place after the world's largest exporter confirmed a first case of bird flu on a commercial farm.

Countrywide suspensions:

Under existing protocols, Brazil stopped issuance of health certificates nationwide for cargoes destined to China, European Union and South Africa.

Countries that announced the suspension of imports from all of Brazil following the outbreak:

Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Mexico, South Korea, Malaysia and Canada

Regional trade bans:

Singapore: Under health protocols, the ban would apply to products from within a 10-kilometer (6.21 miles) radius.

Japan: Under health protocols, the country has banned products from the town of Montenegro, where the outbreak occurred.

United Arab Emirates: Under health protocols, trade ban would apply to products from the affected area. UAE authorities have not yet made any announcements, Brazil says.

Saudi Arabia: Under health protocols, trade ban would be regional. Based on the country's history, only products from Rio Grande do Sul state would be suspended. Authorities from Saudi Arabia have not yet made any announcements, Brazil says.

Philippines - Under health protocols, ban would apply to products from the affected area. The country's authorities have not yet made any announcements, Brazil says.

Iraq: Brazil stopped issuing health certificates for products from the area. The country's authorities have not yet made any announcements, Brazil says.

Bahrain: Authorities banned imports from Rio Grande do Sul state

Cuba: Authorities banned imports from Rio Grande do Sul state (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Aurora Ellis)