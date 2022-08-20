JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia commended the decision of Uzbekistan to exempt Saudi citizens from the requirement of visitor visa, which contributes to deepening friendly ties between the two countries and peoples, and strengthening economic and trade relations.



Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman praised Uzbekistan’s support for the Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh.



A joint Saudi-Uzbek statement at the conclusion of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to the Kingdom stressed the importance of continuing efforts to strengthen economic relations between the two countries by exploring investment areas and opportunities in the light of the "Kingdom's Vision 2030" and the "New Uzbekistan" strategy for mutual benefit.



The two sides expressed their desire to enhance cooperation in the fields of renewable energy, and to develop new projects to generate energy from various sources, such as solar power and wind power, in addition to studying investment opportunities in the renewable energy sector.



On climate change, the two sides stressed the importance of adhering to the principles of the Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, and the need to develop and implement climate agreements by focusing on emissions irrespective of sources. The Uzbek side welcomed the Kingdom's launch of the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative.



The two sides expressed hope that the Russian and Ukrainian sides would reach a political solution that would end the conflict, achieve security and stability, and reduce the negative repercussions of the crisis at regional and international levels.



President Shavkat Mirziyoyev invited the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit Uzbekistan.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).