Doha: Britain's Minister for Investment, Baroness Gustafsson of Chesterton OBE, will be in Doha on Wednesday and Thursday (February 19-20), according to a statement from the British Embassy in Doha.

The Minister will meet with key ministerial counterparts and business leaders to convey that "the UK remains a globally competitive destination for investment."

The Minister will meet with key figures within the Qatari government and private sector as well as other key stakeholders to discuss the government’s focus on economic growth and the UK’s strong investment environment, the statement said.

The statement further said that the Minister is expected to discuss recent Qatari investments including the £1bn investment in climate technology announced during HH the Amir’s December 2024 state visit to the UK and capital market listings, including the prospect of further Islamic bond (sukuk) and green finance listings in London.

GCC investors, according to the statement, have supported more than 25,000 UK jobs since 2019 – a number that has tripled over the previous decade.

Minister for Investment Baroness Gustafsson OBE said: “It’s great to be in the Gulf to talk with businesses about how investment is at the heart of this government’s plans, and our mission to grow the economy."

"Our recent export wins to both Saudi Arabia and Qatar show we’re serious about increasing collaboration and partnerships as we look to seek a modern trade deal with the GCC that delivers real value to businesses on both sides.”

