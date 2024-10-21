The Egyptian Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib has probed the UAE-based agribusiness firm Al Dahra’s ongoing projects and future investments in Egypt, according to a statement.

During the minister’s meeting a delegation from the company, they reviewed Al Dahra’s plans to expand its business in Egypt over the coming period.

This came within the framework of the country’s efforts to promote investments in different agricultural sectors.

