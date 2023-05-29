The UAE welcomed nearly five million Indian visitors in 2022, while the number of Emirati visitors to India reached nearly 58,000, said the UAE Minister of Economy, noting that India’s role as a major tourism source market for the UAE.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri was speaking during a meeting with G Kishan Reddy, Indian Minister of Tourism and Culture. The ministers explored the possibility of enhancing investment exchanges in the tourism sector.

In addition, the adoption of innovative initiatives that contribute to stimulating tourism flows between the two countries was discussed, as well as increasing the number of mutual flights.

“We are keen to enhance cooperation with India to explore more promising opportunities in the tourism sector and launch innovative tourism projects that harness the potential of latest technologies in hospitality services. This will enhance the tourists’ experience and make the two countries preferred tourism destinations,” Bin Touq added.

“We look forward to working together to build on this momentum and enhance tourism flows between the two countries in the upcoming period.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).