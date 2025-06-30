The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) launched a new media campaign, highlighting its role in regulating and developing Saudi Arabia's coastal tourism sector. Central to this effort is the introduction of a comprehensive set of regulatory frameworks and technical codes designed to reshape the sector's landscape and boost its appeal to tourists, operators, and investors alike.

The sector is enhanced through the activation of the collaboration of across the public, private, and third sectors, besides the unmatched natural assets of Saudi Arabia's western coastline, SPA.

This campaign serves as a direct expression of SRSA's vision to empower the coastal tourism sector to grow in an organized and sustainable manner. It aims to foster an ideal environment both for tourists and practitioners, while creating a vibrant and transparent investment ecosystem.

The regulatory frameworks introduced by SRSA represent a first-of-its-kind legislative and operational foundation in the Kingdom, ensuring clarity, accessibility, and comprehensiveness. These regulations lay the groundwork for a safe, attractive, competitive, and sustainable coastal tourism experience.

Built on international best practices and tailored to the unique ecological and tourism diversity of Saudi Arabia's coasts, these regulations ensure the preservation and protection of the marine environment, marking a pivotal shift in shaping a new era for coastal tourism. They also contribute directly to the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, particularly in enhancing quality of life, diversifying the economy, and attracting high-value investments.

Through this media campaign, SRSA aims to raise awareness of its role as a leading regulator and enabler of the sector and to highlight the new regulatory environment created for tourists, practitioners, and investors.

The message is that the future of coastal tourism in Saudi Arabia begins here, where meticulous organization, smart regulation, promising opportunities, and robust sustainability converge.

