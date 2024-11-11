A1RWATER, a global leader in atmospheric water generation (AWG), has partnered with Abu Dhabi’s Umm Al Emarat Park, to install five state-of-the-art water generators that replace single-use plastic water bottles.

This initiative aligns with the UAE’s sustainability goals, including the capital’s efforts to reduce plastic waste and achieve Mission to Zero and the country’s ambition to mitigate carbon emissions by the half-century mark. The five custom-designed machines, consisting of two A1R30 and three A1R100 machines, respectively produce 30 and 100 litres of mineralised water daily from the air and have been installed in key areas of the park – an Abu Dhabi landmark since 1982.

These A1RWATER dispensers were available on site to provide fresh mineralised drinking water to park visitors throughout a recent community festival. A1RWATER’s patented technology will now remain at the park permanently, allowing visitors to easily and conveniently access the company’s fresh, on-demand drinking water in four key areas of the park: the Children’s Garden, Shade House, Amphitheatre, and Evening Garden. This strategic placement throughout the park’s 179,000 sq m encourages sustainable hydration, educates visitors on the importance of environmental conservation, and supports the park’s mission to protect biodiversity and enhance community engagement through impactful green initiatives.

Greener future

Jessica Torres, Chief Commercial Officer at A1RWATER, said: “We’re excited to collaborate with Umm Al Emarat Park, an iconic green space in Abu Dhabi dedicated to community and environmental stewardship. By installing our atmospheric water generators here, we’re not only offering a sustainable alternative to plastic bottled water but also contributing to the UAE’s broader vision for a greener future, reducing plastic waste, and supporting the park’s mission to inspire eco-conscious living.”

Rasha Kablawi, Group Communications Director at Sinyar Holding, spokesperson for Umm Al Emarat Park, added: "As a green oasis in the heart of Abu Dhabi, it is essential for us to champion sustainable practices that make a tangible difference. Partnering with A1RWATER is allowing us to offer eco-friendly, mineral-enriched drinking water to visitors, encouraging them to adopt a long-term sustainable habit while enjoying our park. We are proud of the positive environmental impact these installations have made, and we look forward to building on this success as we continue to support the UAE’s broader sustainability goals.”

In addition to A1RWATER furthering Umm Al Emarat Park’s commitment to community, family entertainment, and sustainability through the provision of free-flowing mineral-enriched water for all visitors, the company has made waves of progress since its inception. To date, A1RWATER has generated over 3.6 million litres of water and replaced more than 7.2 million single-use plastic bottles in locations across the UAE, including schools, government offices, and public spaces.

By preventing 555 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions, A1RWATER’s innovative technology is helping to create a more sustainable future, and this collaboration with the park further reinforces their shared commitment to environmental stewardship.

