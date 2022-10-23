Dubai - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has appointed a consortium of companies, including Deloitte, WSP and Addleshaw Goddard, to provide consultancy services on the 120 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) in Hassyan.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said that the Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) desalination project is DEWA’s first Independent Water Producer model (IWP) project. The project will become operational in phases in 2025 and 2026.

“In Dubai, we have a comprehensive vision for the sustainability of water resources in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to promote the sustainable development of the Emirate and in line with the Dubai Integrated Water Resource Management Strategy 2030; which focuses on enhancing water resources and using cutting-edge technologies and innovative solution. We are building production plants based on Reverse Osmosis (RO) which requires less energy than that Multi-stage flash distillation (MSF) based plants, making it a more sustainable choice for water desalination,” said Al Tayer.

Al Tayer said that DEWA uses using clean solar energy to desalinate seawater using the latest RO technologies. According to the strategy, 100% of Dubai’s desalinated water production in 2030 will come from a mix of clean energy that combines renewable energy sources and waste heat.

This will make Dubai exceed the globally set goal regarding using clean energy in water desalination. Moreover, increasing the operational efficiency of separating the desalination process from electricity production will save approximately AED 13 billion until 2030, while reducing 44 million tonnes of carbon emissions.

Advisory services provided by the consortium include tender document preparation, soliciting development and investment market interest, financial model development, IWP Developer tender submission management and evaluation, development of supplemental agreements, commercial negotiation, concluding a water purchase agreement, and financial closure with the developer. The scope includes preparing a project marketing plan, participating in marketing activities, and local and international roadshows.