A1RWater, a pioneering UAE-based leader in atmospheric water generation (AWG) technology, is strengthening its global presence with the strategic appointment of industry veterans Pete Carr as CEO of A1RWater – Americas, and Ryan Bibbo as Chief Operating Officer (COO) Americas.

The company said it will also be introducing an innovative first-of-its-kind consumer product designed specifically for the US market.

A1RWater has already generated over two million litres of water for various sectors, including schools, hotels, and government offices, effectively replacing more than four million single-use plastic bottles and preventing 338 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions — solidifying its leadership in the global water sector.

The Emirati group pointed out that these appointments are key to A1RWater’s growth strategy in the Americas, as both Carr and Bibbo bring extensive experience in the consumer beverage industry, including leadership roles at one of the world’s most famous beverage brands and a proven track record of driving international business success.

Together, they will lead efforts to develop innovative water solutions and enhance water security across the region.

"A1RWater is fundamentally changing how water is sourced and delivered," says Carr.

"Our focus is on leveraging the advanced technology the A1RWater team has engineered in the UAE over the past six years to create long-term, impactful solutions for consumers and businesses. With a focus on innovative solutions, we’re set to prove that advancing sustainability and driving profitability can coexist — making a real difference for both businesses and the world," he stated.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, with offices in Switzerland, the UK and the US, A1RWater is at the forefront of addressing global water scarcity by converting humidity from the air into clean, mineral-enriched drinking water.

According to A1RWater, the Americas expansion plays a crucial role in advancing the company’s global strategy, as the expertise of its newly appointed US executives will not only strengthen operations, but also enhance the firm’s offerings across the UAE and other international markets.

This cross-regional synergy ensures that the company can deliver sustainable water solutions to diverse environments, from arid regions in the Middle East to new markets in the Americas, it stated.

A recent Insights report from A1RWater underscores the urgency of the global water crisis and the need for sustainable water solutions, projecting that freshwater demand will surpass supply by 40% by 2030.

By offering a viable alternative without depleting traditional water resources, the company's technology positions A1RWater as a critical player in ensuring reliable access to clean drinking water where it is most needed.

Alex Guy, the CEO & Founder of A1RWater, said: "We are incredibly proud of the positive impact our technology is making not only in the Middle East but also as we expand globally. A1RWater's innovative solutions are transforming the way communities access clean water, and our commitment to sustainability is at the heart of our mission."

"As we enter new markets, we look forward to collaborating with local partners to address water challenges and contribute to a more sustainable future for all," he added.

