Ninety-one per cent of UAE professionals responding to a survey have expressed excitement and confidence in their future success, showcasing a strong belief in their skills and adaptability to the evolving job market.

Only 7% of the respondents are worried about what the future holds, according to the survey "Future of Work in the Mena 2023” by Bayt.com, a leading job site in the Middle East, in partnership with market research agency YouGov.

"Bayt.com is committed to understanding the evolving needs of the job market and the professionals in the Mena region. The findings of this survey reflect the positive outlook of the workforce and highlight the importance of both technical and soft skills in the future," said Ola Haddad, Director of Human Resources at Bayt.com.

The importance placed on both technical and soft skills highlights the need for a well-rounded skill set in the future workforce, emphasizing the value of interpersonal abilities alongside technical expertise. Time management (98%), teamwork (98%) and communication (97%) are the top skills considered important today. More than half the respondents (52%) believe that in 10 years from now, both technical and soft skills will be equally important.

The survey also found that creative thinking (91%), technology/computer skills (88%) and time management (88%) are the top skills expected to be more important in 10 years. When hiring candidates, previous job experience (88%) and CV presentation and cover letter (83%) are considered the most important factors today. Interestingly, previous job experience (80%) continues to be the top factor that will be needed much more than it is needed right now.

The finding that over 6 in 10 respondents believe technological factors will play a significant role in the change in the nature of work underscores the need for professionals to stay updated on emerging technologies and continuously develop their digital skills. In the future, respondents believe that the demand for doctors/physicians (71%), heads of departments (71%) and nurses (70%) is likely to increase.

The study also highlighted the role of technology in the recruitment process, with 91% of recruiters agreeing that online job sites and professional platforms will be the most popular recruiting platforms. Respondents believe that social and professional networks (54%) and online job boards and career websites (51%) will be the most reliable job-seeking sources in the future. The fact that 65% of respondents believe online recruitment will greatly facilitate the recruiting process compared to traditional methods emphasizes the need for companies to invest in digital recruitment strategies to attract and retain top talent.

"Technology and the job market are constantly changing, and this survey helps us understand the expectations and concerns of professionals in the Mena region. The results indicate that the demand for specific skills will continue to grow, and employers must adapt to these changes," stated Zafar Shah, Research Director at YouGov.

