UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Gabriel Boric Font, President of the Republic of Chile, who began an official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

An official welcome ceremony was held for His Excellency upon his arrival at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan accompanied the distinguished guest to the dais of honour, where the national anthems of both the UAE and Chile were played. An honour guard was assembled, and a 21-gun salute was fired to mark His Excellency the Chilean President’s visit.

The reception was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Faisal Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director-General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority; Salem Al Qubaisi, Director-General of UAE Space Agency; Mohamed Saeed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Chile, and a number of top officials in the country.

Accompanying His Excellency Gabriel Boric Font is an official delegation that includes Alberto van Klaveren, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile; Nicolás Grau, Minister of Economy, Development and Tourism of Chile; Jessica Lopez Saffie, Minister of Public Works of Chile; Aisén Etcheverry, Minister of Science, Technology, Knowledge, and Innovation; Patricio Diaz Broughton, Ambassador of the Republic of Chile to the UAE, a number of mi