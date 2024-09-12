President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, today discussed various aspects of cooperation and joint efforts to enhance and expand the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

During the talks at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, Premier Li conveyed to His Highness the greetings of Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with his best wishes for the UAE’s continued progress and the further strengthening of the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the visit of Premier Li and his accompanying delegation, conveying his heartfelt greetings to President Xi Jinping and extending his congratulations on the upcoming anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, celebrated on 1st October. His Highness expressed his confidence that this visit would advance the strategic partnership between the two countries, in line with their shared commitment to advancing collaboration across all sectors.

The two sides reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of the economy, trade, investment, industry, renewable energy, and sustainability, as well as education and culture, which remain priorities for both nations' development strategies.

His Highness and the Chinese Premier commented on this year’s 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the UAE and China, noting that during that time both sides have fostered a close partnership that contributes to the sustainable development of both nations and the prosperity of their peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to further strengthening its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with China in a manner that aligns with the developmental aspirations of both nations.

The two sides exchanged views on several regional and international issues of mutual concern, emphasising the importance of all efforts to promote peace and stability worldwide. They underscored the need to resolve conflicts through peaceful means and diplomatic channels, stressing the importance of international cooperation in addressing global challenges.

Both leaders highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation and coordination within the common international frameworks that unite their countries, in a manner that serves their mutual interests and advances peace, development, and prosperity globally.

His Highness the UAE President and Premier Li also discussed the situation in the Middle East, particularly the efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Gaza, ensuring the protection of civilians, providing sufficient, safe, and sustainable humanitarian aid, and preventing the escalation of conflict, which threatens regional security and stability. They underscored the importance of working towards a lasting and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also highlighted the significance of the outcomes from his visit to China in May this year, and expressed his appreciation for President Xi Jinping’s commitment to strengthening the partnership and friendship between the two countries. His Highness emphasised the UAE’s keenness to remain a strategic partner in the Belt and Road initiative, adding that UAE-China relations exemplify international cooperation that supports diplomacy and dialogue.

Premier Li expressed his pleasure at visiting the UAE and thanked His Highness for the warm reception extended to him and his delegation. He reaffirmed China’s commitment to further broadening the scope of its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UAE in a way that promotes mutual interests and fosters development and prosperity for the peoples of both nations.

The Chinese Premier signed Qasr Al Watan’s VIP guest book, expressing his wishes for the UAE’s continued prosperity and for the further growth of relations between the two countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hosted a luncheon in honour of the visit of the Chinese Premier and his delegation.

The meeting and luncheon were attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Jabr Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Minister of State; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Faisal Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Hussein Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, as well as ministers and senior officials accompanying the Chinese Premier.