The Ministry of Finance today announced the beginning of offering a fully automated service via its website, allowing individuals and establishments to obtain refunds on the balance within their eDirham cards.

Those who wish to refund their eDirham card balance should log into the Ministry of Finance’s website using the UAEPASS, and submit a refund request with the supporting documents requested. Once processed, the balance in the eDirham card will be transferred to a new card that is issued by First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Customers that require additional support may reach out to the Ministry of Finance’s call centre via the toll-free number 800 533336, or the First Abu Dhabi Bank customer’s service line on 600 52 5500.