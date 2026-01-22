The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), in collaboration with its partners across local and federal government entities, has launched the ‘Emirati Work Bundle in Private Sector’, designed to provide integrated, proactive digital services for Emirati citizens working in the private sector and for employers.

The initiative supports Emiratisation efforts, accelerates digital transformation, and strives to ensure leadership in government service delivery, in line with the objectives of the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme.

Adhering to the highest standards of integration among government entities, the Emirati Work Bundle in the Private Sector leverages the data sharing between MoHRE and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP); General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA); Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council; Abu Dhabi Pension Fund; Department of Health - Abu Dhabi; Emirates Health Services; Dubai Health; and Digital Dubai Authority.

Khalil Khoori, Under-Secretary of Labour Market and Emiratisation Operations at MoHRE, said, “The Emirati Work Bundle in Private Sector supports the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in its commitment to ensure continued leadership in digital transformation, in collaboration with its partners. The new launch enhances the customer journey by streamlining procedures and reducing employment requirements for UAE citizens and employers. It covers the full process from the moment an Emirati citizen registers on the Nafis platform and begins their job search, until their appointment in a private-sector job, along with their registration in the UAE’s pension and social security systems.”

Major General Saeed Salem Balhas Al Shamsi, Acting Director-General of Identity and Foreigners Affairs at ICP, said, “The new work bundle for citizens strengthens the UAE’s model for secure digital solutions, ensuring service efficiency and advancing Zero Government Bureaucracy by integrating data among all partners, which contributes to providing an excellent and swift service for both the Emirati citizen and the employer.”

Meanwhile, Feras Al Ramahi, GPSSA Director General, affirmed that the Authority’s pioneering partnership with MoHRE plays a key role in achieving national Emiratisation objectives, in accordance with the highest standards of efficiency and competitiveness. “The Emirati Work Bundle in Private Sector saves time and effort for both the job-seeking Emirati citizen and the employer, enabling us at the General Pension and Social Security Authority to track updates in the customer’s status, which expedites service delivery and digital procedures in cooperation with partners.”

On a similar note, Khalaf Abdullah Rahma Al Hammadi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, said, “Launching the new Emirati Work Bundle highlights the advanced model of integrated government operations implemented at both the local and federal levels. It embodies the UAE’s vision in aligning efforts and enhancing data integration among relevant entities, which allows for providing an outstanding experience for customers. This integration underscores the importance of early and accurate registration in pension systems, which strengthens the social protection system and guarantees pension rights for Emirati citizens.”

The Emirati Work Bundle in Private Sector aims to standardise required information and documents among regulatory bodies, ensure the registration of all UAE citizens working in the private sector in the country’s pension and social security systems, and enhance integration of digital systems to provide fast and effective services.