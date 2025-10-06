Meraas, a part of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has announced the launch of Nourelle, a distinctive new residence within Madinat Jumeirah Living.

Positioned at the heart of Jumeirah, Nourelle strengthens Meraas’s presence in the luxury real estate segment, offering a refined collection of homes distinguished by bold architecture, panoramic views, and wellness-focused amenities.

Nourelle is part of a thoughtfully designed three-building residential project, with the first building comprising 66 residences across the 12-storey building, said Meraas in a statement.

This includes 27 one-, 28 two-, 10 three- and one four-bedroom apartment, which features floor-to-ceiling glazing designed to maximise natural light and offer expansive views of the surrounding neighbourhood.

According to Meraas, a defining highlight is the signature skybridge, connecting Nourelle’s three buildings with landscaped sky gardens.

These elevated oases enhance connectivity across the community while introducing a dramatic new silhouette to the Dubai skyline, it stated.

Residents will enjoy an infinity pool, yoga decks, a state-of-the-art gym, children’s play areas, and thoughtfully designed communal gardens, it added.

The Dubai developer pointed out that each residence has been completed using carefully chosen materials that combine durability with timeless elegance.

The same ethos is reflected throughout lobbies, lounges and communal areas, ensuring a sense of refinement at every touchpoint, it stated.

According to Meraas, Nourelle combines exclusivity with connectivity. Residents will get to enjoy a serene, pedestrian-friendly environment with landscaped parks and walking areas, while remaining just minutes from Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Media City, and Dubai International Airport, it added.

