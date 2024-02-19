President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to King Abdullah II of Jordan, over the passing of Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif, the father of Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, wife of the Jordanian Crown Prince.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to King Abdullah and to the Jordanian Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.