ROME - Economic relations between the UAE and Italy continue on an upward trajectory towards sustainable growth and development, driven by the direct support of both countries' leaderships and a series of promising investment and development projects in strategic and innovative sectors.

The state visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Italian Republic earlier this week has opened new avenues for cooperation between the two nations through the launch of a series of joint investment projects with the participation of business communities from both countries.

These initiatives are expected to accelerate sustainable development, create job opportunities, and drive economic and social growth, contributing to further progress and prosperity.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, affirmed that UAE-Italy relations are experiencing one of their most prosperous periods, reflecting the shared commitment of both countries' leaderships to elevate their ties to new levels of a long-term strategic partnership aimed at achieving mutual economic growth.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Zeyoudi noted that this mutual commitment to strengthening strategic relations, particularly in trade and investment, was clearly demonstrated during the official visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The visit included meetings, discussions, and the signing of agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) across various fields, including industry, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, energy, healthcare, culture, education, scientific research, defence, transport, space, mining, and economic partnerships with African nations. These agreements pave the way for broader strategic collaboration between the two countries.

Al Zeyoudi added that these new agreements were complemented by the exploration of numerous trade and investment opportunities between the business communities of both countries during the UAE-Italy Business Forum, held in conjunction with the visit. The forum, attended by business leaders from both sides, witnessed the signing of several agreements and MoUs between Emirati and Italian companies, focusing on future economic sectors.

He highlighted that Italy is the UAE's top trade partner within the European Union, with non-oil trade between the two countries reaching US$14.1 billion in 2024, marking a 21 percent increase compared to 2023.

He further stated that the remarkable growth of over 50 percent in non-oil trade over the past five years underscores the promising potential for further expansion in bilateral trade.

Expressing optimism about the long-term outcomes of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to Italy, Al Zeyoudi emphasised that it marks the beginning of a new era in the strategic relations between the two nations, built on achieving mutual benefits.

The visit saw the signing of several cooperation agreements across various sectors, reflecting the UAE's commitment to forging impactful partnerships that anticipate future trends and foster shared prosperity, further strengthening the longstanding ties between the two nations.

The UAE Ministry of Investment signed three MoUs with Italy to support joint investments and enhance cooperation in the pharmaceutical, minerals, data centres, and artificial intelligence (AI) sectors. These agreements aim to establish a framework for investment collaboration that promotes innovation, knowledge exchange, and the integration of technology and AI, advancing progress in value chains related to life sciences, metals, and technology in both countries.

Additionally, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), TAQA Transmission and Italy's Eni S.p.A. signed a framework agreement to advance their recently established trilateral strategic partnership with Albania. This partnership focuses on clean energy projects, including renewable energy and energy infrastructure, to enhance energy security, support sustainable development, and accelerate transformation in the energy sector across the Mediterranean region.

EDGE Group strengthened its collaboration with ELT Group by signing a Letter of Intent during the Italy-UAE Entrepreneurial Forum. This move reflects the shared commitment of both parties to advancing technological innovation in the defence sector. The agreement underscores their joint efforts to harness advanced defence and technology solutions to address global security challenges.

Furthermore, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) signed a strategic partnership agreement with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), the National Promotional Institution (NPI) and International Development Cooperation organisation of Italy, to facilitate and enhance Italian investments in Abu Dhabi while enabling Emirati companies to capitalise on business opportunities in Italy.

ADIO also signed an agreement with Italian telecommunications group TIM to support the company's plans to establish a regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The agreement aligns with TIM's strategy to expand its international presence and contributes to ADIO's efforts to position Abu Dhabi as a leading global hub for advanced digital communications and future technologies.

These new partnerships further strengthen UAE-Italy relations, building on the Economic, Industrial, Technological, and Financial Cooperation Agreement of 1984 and the Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement of 1995 between the two governments.

Through these collaborations, the UAE and Italy will explore investment opportunities and economic partnerships by leveraging governmental efforts to connect businesses and promote investment across various value chains.

WAM/KN



RM