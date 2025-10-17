BERLIN - Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy to Germany, conducted an official working visit to the Federal Republic of Germany.

During the visit, he held a number of bilateral meetings with senior German government officials, including Friedrich Merz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany; Katharina Reiche, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy; Patrick Schnieder, Federal Minister of Transport; and Dr. Levin Holle, Director-General for Economic, Financial and Climate Policy at the Federal Chancellery and the Chancellor’s Sherpa to the G7 and G20 Summits, in the presence of Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State, and Ahmed Al Attar, UAE Ambassador to Germany.

The visit comes as part of the deep-rooted relations between the two friendly countries, which continue to grow across key sectors such as the economy, energy, industry, and advanced technology. It also underscores the two countries’ commitment to further enhance bilateral cooperation and elevate it to new heights that support sustainable development.

During his meeting with the German Chancellor, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber conveyed the greetings of the UAE leadership, emphasising the strength of the strategic relations between the two friendly countries and the keenness to further enhance and elevate relations to new levels that advance integration and broaden avenues of partnership at the local, regional, and international levels.

The meeting also reviewed prospects for cooperation across key sectors, including industry, energy, renewable energy, advanced technology, and innovation, and discussed ways to promote investment and strengthen sustainable economic cooperation that serves the mutual interests of both countries.

Dr. Sultan also met with Reiche where they discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the fields of industry, energy and advanced technology, with a focus on joint investment opportunities in energy transition and green hydrogen.

They also discussed the potential to explore and find new strategic opportunities developing industrial partnerships between companies and institutions in advanced manufacturing, supply chains and modern industrial technologies, contributing to innovation and enhancing the competitiveness of the industrial sector at the regional and global levels.

During the meeting with Schnieder, they discussed opportunities to strengthen connectivity between the two countries and to develop sustainable transport infrastructure, including smart mobility, electric vehicles and integrated supply chains; in addition to exchanging expertise in public transport and digital technologies that support carbon emissions reduction.

The visit also included a meeting with Mathias Döpfner, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Axel Springer SE, one of Europe’s largest digital media and publishing groups. They discussed the role of advanced technology and artificial intelligence in developing the digital media ecosystem and enhancing its capabilities.

Non-oil trade between the UAE and Germany grew by 3.9 percent in 2024, reaching AED49.9 billion. Non-oil trade continued its upward trend during the first six months of 2025, rising 19 percent compared to the same period in 2024 to reach nearly AED27.6 billion.

This growth was driven by an increase across all components of bilateral trade, with UAE exports rising by 110 percent, imports by 15 percent, and re-exports by around 10 percent.