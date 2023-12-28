The UAE is gearing up for a busy 2024 with a packed calendar of international conferences and events. Throughout January, the emirate will play host to a diverse array of gatherings, solidifying its reputation as a premier destination for business tourism and conferences. This surge in activity underscores the UAE's competitiveness and global appeal in the world of such events.

UMEX and SimTEX

From 23rd to 25th January, 2024, Abu Dhabi will captivate the world with the combined might of UMEX 2024, the Unmanned Systems Exhibition, and SimTEX 2024, the Simulation and Training Exhibition. The organising committee has simultaneously launched a thrilling Coding Challenge aimed at talented coders across the nation.

Jointly presented by ADNEC group and the Ministry of Defence, these exhibitions stand as the region's sole platform dedicated to unmanned systems, robotics, artificial intelligence, simulation, and training across the commercial, civilian, and defence sectors.

Beyond showcasing cutting-edge technology, these exhibitions serve as a launchpad for exciting competitions, attracting a galaxy of experts and skilled programmers nationwide. This provides them with an invaluable opportunity to unveil their innovative coding prowess and forge connections with fellow programmers and seasoned professionals, contributing to a vibrant national tech ecosystem.

IAAPA Middle East Trade Summit 2024

The International Organisation for Destinations and Entertainment Cities (IAAPA), in collaboration with Miral Group and the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau, is organising The Middle East Trade Summit from 22nd to 24th January, 2024, on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

The summit's programme provides access to the commercial communications area hosting 41 companies and featuring several educational conferences and networking events. Additionally, there are educational tours planned, including visits to SeaWorld, Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World, and Yas Waterworld.

The summit will host educational sessions discussing various topics, including artificial intelligence, digital transformation challenges, and building tourist destinations and attractions in a sustainable manner.

Coffee Exhibition

Dxb Live, the arm specialising in providing comprehensive event organisation and management services at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), has announced the third edition of the World of Coffee Exhibition from January 21st to 23rd, 2024, at the DWTC. This initiative aligns with its commitment to supporting the growth of the sector in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The exhibition provides an interactive platform that brings together industry experts, enthusiasts, and coffee lovers. It enhances collaboration, partnerships, and business growth prospects. The 2024 edition will witness a 50 percent increase in space to accommodate the expected rise in participation.

Japan Kyoto Trade Expo

From January 22nd to 24th, 2024, the inaugural edition of the Japan Kyoto Trade Expo will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This expo aims to strengthen bilateral trade ties between the UAE and Japan, propelling economic growth and innovations in the region.

The event is anticipated to attract over 20,000 visitors with the participation of up to 200 exhibiting entities from Japan. They will cover a diverse range of industries including technology, automotive, food and beverages, among other sectors.

Facilitated Tourism

Dubai will host the 4th Accessible Travel and Tourism International Conference in Dubai on 11th and 12th January, as part of its vision to become a global favourite for tourists with disabilities. This initiative relies on advanced infrastructure, legislation, and exceptional services. The conference focuses on enhancing legislation, policies, infrastructure, and services, especially in air, land, and sea travel, accommodation, and hospitality, ensuring ease of exploration for individuals with disabilities.

Arab Health 2024

The Dubai World Trade Centre will host Arab Health 2024, the largest healthcare sector event in the Middle East, from 29th January to 1st February. With over 40 international pavilions, including newcomers such as Serbia and Hong Kong, the exhibition will spotlight healthcare's future, covering various sectors from medical equipment to IT solutions.

Dubai Project Management Forum

The ninth edition of the Dubai International Project Management Forum will take place in Madinat Jumeirah from January 15th to 18th, under the theme: ‘Beyond Boundaries'. It will focus on sustainability, modern project management techniques, future trends, and technology. It will feature 14 courses distributed across these three major themes.

Intersec 2024

The organisers of the globally leading safety, security, and fire protection exhibition, Intersec 2024, are preparing for its largest edition yet from January 16th to 18th at the Dubai World Trade Centre, celebrating a quarter-century of security technology innovation. Expecting 1,000 exhibitors from 60 countries and over 45,000 global attendees.

ACRES 2024

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, along with the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, will organise a new edition of the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition (ACRES 2024) at the Expo Centre Sharjah from January 17th to 20th. The event will feature various sessions by real estate experts, spotlighting the growth and development of the real estate sector in Sharjah and the UAE.