Mamoura Diversified Global Holding is marketing a US dollar 10-year senior sukuk at initial price thoughts of Treasuries plus 95bp area.

MDGH Sukuk is the issuer while Mamoura is the obligor.

The sukuk will be rated Aa2/AA (Moody's/Fitch), in line with Mamoura's Aa2/AA/AA ratings.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Mizuho are joint global coordinators, as well as joint lead managers and bookrunners with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Barclays and Credit Agricole.

Emirates NBD Capital and ICBC are passive bookrunners.

