RIYADH — Data released by Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) showed that the country's non-oil exports, including re-exports, increased by 10.7% to approximately SR27.04 billion in March 2025, compared to a year earlier

While non-oil national exports excluding re-exports rose by 6.7% to SR18.6 billion, the value of re-exported goods rose by 21% during the same period.

Commodity exports declined by 9.8% in March 2025 to SR93.78 billion, compared to March 2024, due to a 16.1% decline in petroleum exports to SR 66.74 billion.

The share of oil exports in total exports decreased from 76.5% in March 2024 to 71.2% in March 2025.

Imports increased by 0.1% to SR73.99 billion in March 2025. Looking at the merchandise trade balance, the surplus decreased by 34.2% to SR19.79 billion compared to March 2024.

Saudi Arabia's International Trade Bulletin for the first quarter of 2025 revealed that non-oil exports, including re-exports, increased by 13.4% to SR80.73 billion, compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Non-oil national exports (excluding re-exports) also rose by 9% to SR54.12 billion, and the value of re-exported goods also rose by 23.7% to SR26.6 billion during the same period.

Commodity exports decreased by 3.2% in the first quarter of 2025 to SR285.79 billion compared to the first quarter of 2024, due to an 8.4% decline in petroleum exports to SR205.06 billion.

The share of oil exports in total exports decreased from 75.9% in the first quarter of 2024 to 71.8% in the first quarter of 2025.

Imports increased by 7.3% in the first quarter of 2025 to SR222.74 billion. Looking at the merchandise trade balance, the surplus decreased by 28% to SR63.05 billion compared to the first quarter of 2024.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).