Egypt and Mauritania held the second session of their joint committee in Nouakchott on Tuesday, signing 13 agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) across various sectors.

The meeting, the first in 19 years since the inaugural session in Cairo in 2006, aimed to bolster bilateral relations.

The Egyptian delegation was headed by Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs. The Mauritanian side was led by Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Mauritanians Abroad. The Mauritanian delegation also included Kodioro Moussa Inkono, Minister Delegate to the Minister of Economy and Finance in charge of the Budget, and Aly Ould Sidi Ahmed El Freek, Minister of Equipment and Transport.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Migration said discussions reflected the two countries’ keenness to resume mechanisms for consultation, coordination, and joint cooperation. This is intended to enhance bilateral relations and elevate them to broader horizons, in implementation of the directives of their respective leaderships and to meet the aspirations of their peoples.

The committee meetings involved productive discussions on bilateral relations. The 13 agreements and MoUs signed cover areas including: bilateral investment relations, labour, higher education, social affairs, fisheries and aquaculture, water resources and irrigation, capacity building, civil protection, territorial administration, securing civil documents, Islamic affairs and endowments, culture, media, and youth and sports.

An agreement for the delivery of a copy of the Ould Tlamid Library was also signed, alongside an extension of the MoU for the Nouakchott tramway project.

The minutes of the second session were signed, which included several executive plans and steps aimed at strengthening cooperation and exchanging technical expertise in various fields of common interest. It was agreed to maintain the regularity of the Egyptian-Mauritanian Joint Committee meetings, to be held annually and alternately between the two countries, and to build on the momentum from this second session in Nouakchott.

In a related development, Abdelatty welcomed the convening of a joint economic forum between businesspeople from both countries. The ministry statement described this as an important platform for enhancing links between the public and private sectors in both nations and building effective investment and trade partnerships that serve the interests of both peoples.

The statement noted promising opportunities for investment and trade, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, mining, energy, transport, and logistics. The two sides agreed to hold this economic forum annually and alternately to promote and elevate economic cooperation.

The joint committee also addressed a number of regional and international issues of common concern. Foremost among these were the Palestinian issue and the situation in the Gaza Strip. Discussions also covered the latest developments in Libya and Sudan, as well as the situation in the Horn of Africa and the Sahel region, and efforts to combat terrorism.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

