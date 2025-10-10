EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated planning, purchasing, supply, and system despatch services of water and electricity across the UAE, has awarded its new 1.5 gigawatt (GW) (AC) Khazna Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Independent Power Project to Engie, a global leader in low-carbon energy solutions, and Masdar, a global clean energy leader, as the local shareholder.

Following the award, the project’s power purchase agreement (PPA) was signed between EWEC and the two companies.

Khazna Solar PV is part of EWEC’s region-leading strategic plans to substantially increase solar power capacity in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. Upon completion, Khazna Solar PV will generate enough electricity to power approximately 160,000 homes across the UAE, avoiding more than 2.4 million metric tonnes of carbon emissions in Abu Dhabi per year. The plant will feature nearly three million solar panels that will follow the sun’s path throughout the day, maximising solar energy capture and output. Khazna Solar PV will also significantly contribute to EWEC’s strategic plans to increase Abu Dhabi’s solar power generation capacity to 18GW by 2035 and to meet 60 per cent of the Emirate’s total power demand from renewable and clean energy sources by 2035, in line with the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy’s (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi.

Ahmed Ali Alshamsi, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: “Khazna Solar PV, our fourth world-leading utility-scale solar project, is a strategic asset that significantly accelerates our journey towards achieving the UAE’s renewable energy targets. By commissioning and deploying transformative and world-leading renewable energy projects, EWEC is taking tangible actions that are pivotal in accelerating the UAE’s energy transition to a carbon-neutral future, supporting the country’s sustainability and socio-economic objectives. By partnering with Engie and Masdar, we are leveraging world-class expertise to deliver a project that will contribute to the long-term energy security of the UAE.”

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said: “Masdar is proud to collaborate with EWEC and Enhie on this gigawatt-scale project, which will support the UAE’s clean energy journey. The Khazna Solar PV project continues our long-standing partnership with EWEC, changing how the UAE produces and consumes energy through pioneering, best-in-class solutions. As a global clean energy leader and the UAE’s renewables champion, Masdar is proud to be playing a key role in accelerating the energy system transformation, and this iconic solar project will support that transformation while creating opportunities for sustainable socioeconomic growth.”

Paulo Almirante, Engie Senior Vice President in charge of Renewable and Flexible Power, said: “Engie is proud to support the UAE’s energy transition and deepen our longstanding partnership with the country through the Khazna Solar PV project — which will become our largest photovoltaic asset globally. This landmark project reflects both our shared ambition for decarbonisation and the power of strategic public-private collaboration to accelerate large-scale renewable deployment. Our collaboration with EWEC and Masdar builds on decades of Engie’s presence in the UAE, and reinforces our commitment to delivering clean, reliable energy solutions that contribute to national energy security and long-term sustainability goals.”

EWEC awarded the Khazna Solar PV contract after a comprehensive procurement process. The PPA is structured as an energy purchase agreement whereby EWEC will pay only for the net electrical energy supplied by the plant. Under the terms of the PPA, ENGIE and Masdar will design, finance, build and operate the plant, which will be located near Al Khazna area of Abu Dhabi. To optimise operational performance and long-term efficiency, the project will integrate advanced digital solutions, including IoT-enabled sensors, cloud-based monitoring platforms, big data analytics, and robotic cleaning systems to ensure optimal panel performance and reduced maintenance costs.

Renewable energy is crucial for Abu Dhabi's energy transition and sustainability strategy. Abu Dhabi’s energy mix is now more diverse than ever before as EWEC executes strategic plans that are transforming the power sector through utility-scale solar, wind, and nuclear energy, alongside investments in low-carbon-intensive seawater desalination. By 2030, EWEC aims to produce over 50 per cent of Abu Dhabi’s energy needs from renewable and clean energy sources, forecasting that its average carbon dioxide intensity from electricity generation will fall by a significant 54 per cent from 330 kilograms per megawatt hour (kg/MWh) in 2019 to 150 kg/MWh in 2030. The Khazna Solar PV project’s financial close is expected by the end of Q4 2025.

