The UAE has once again emerged as one the most trusted countries in the world, according to the 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer. The country is ranked as the third most trusted in the world, and for all four institutions, the index measures of trust in government, business, NGOs, and media, have seen significant levels.

The government again topped the list as the most trusted institution at 86 per cent, followed closely by the business at 78 per cent. In comparison, business is the only trusted institution globally.

The report surveyed 32,000 respondents in 28 countries and found that despite global challenges such as conflict, food insecurity, and climate change resulting in a polarised society, there is unshakable trust in the UAE.

The driver of this high level of trust in the UAE reflects respondents believing that the government, businesses, and NGOs are seen as competent and ethical.

As a result, the UAE ranks high amongst economic optimism – 72 per cent of respondents believe they will be better off economically in five years, while only 40 per cent of global respondents say that they themselves and their families will be better off in five years, a 10-point decline from 2022.

In addition, strong trust in UAE institutions has enabled a sense of cohesion and unity while globally, other nations saw entrenched polarisation and a weakened social fabric, driven mainly by distrust in governments, a lack of shared identity, and systemic inequality.

Omar Qirem, CEO, Edelman Middle East, said: that economic optimism continues to decline on a global level, with 24 out of 28 countries in our study recording all-time lows and 53 percent of respondents globally saying that their countries are more divided today than in the past. “Despite this cycle of distrust fuelling polarisation worldwide, the UAE bucks this trend yet again, emerging as a highly unified country in the 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer report.”

“UAE’s clear long-term social and economic policies have seen the country become one of the most popular and sought-after destinations in the world, attracting expats, businesses, and tourists while preserving the country’s unique cultural heritage and identity,” said Qirem.

“As trust continues to maintain high levels in the UAE, Businesses and CEO’s are expected to take a public stand on societal issues including climate change, discrimination, wealth gap, and treatment of employees. Businesses and governments together can play an integral role in delivering results that push us toward a more just, secure, and thriving society,” he added.

The Power of Brands Creates a Shared Identity: As many as 75 per cent of respondents believe that brands have the power to celebrate common interests and strengthen the social fabric.

All four institutions are seen as reliable sources of information in the UAE: All four institutions are a reliable sources of trustworthy information, with government information sources seen as the most trustworthy.

Experts are trusted: Experts and leaders such as journalists (61 percent), scientists (84 per cent) and CEOs (68 per cent) are trusted.

CEOs are expected to act: Nearly 79 per cent of respondents expect CEOs to speak out on global challenges such as climate change, while 84 percent expect leaders to stand up for diversity, equality, and inclusion (DEI).

The 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer is the firm’s 23rd annual trust and credibility survey. The Edelman Trust Institute produced the research and consisted of 30-minute online interviews conducted between November 1 and November 28, 2022.

