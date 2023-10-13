ABU DHABI: The UAE Ministry of Defence (MoD) has denied the allegations circulated by some international media about the arrival of U.S. military aircraft at Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE to provide support to Israel.

In a statement, the Ministry confirmed that these allegations are baseless, as arrivals of U.S. aircraft at the Al Dhafra base have been taking place for several months according to pre-determined timetables within the framework of the military cooperation between the UAE and the United States of America and is not at all related to the developments currently taking place in the region.