Ohana Development, a leading real estate developer renowned for its luxury properties, has announced the commencement of delivery at Ohana by the Sea, its AED700-million ($190.61 million) fully customised villa community located in Al Jurf, along the Abu Dhabi - Dubai coastline.

The development comprises 75 exclusive villas ranging from four to seven bedrooms, featuring contemporary architecture, spacious layouts, and a strong connection to its coastal surroundings, offering residents a refined beachfront lifestyle. The project remains on track for completion by Q1 2026.

Rashed Ali Al Omaira, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre at the Department of Municipalities and Transport, recently visited the project and was received by Husein Salem, CEO, and Mustafa El Sammak, COO of Ohana Development, alongside senior executives from the company. The visit focused on reviewing construction progress, with the delegation briefed on key project milestones and delivery timelines.

Situated in Al Jurf, an area renowned for its natural landscapes, turquoise waters, and a protected reserve home to gazelles, native trees, and the occasional flamingo sighting along the shoreline, the development also holds strong heritage value. It is located near the historic palace of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, further reinforcing the destination’s cultural and historical significance.

Husein Salem said: “We were pleased to welcome His Excellency Rashed Ali Al Omaira and the accompanying delegation to Ohana by the Sea. The project reflects our commitment to creating thoughtfully planned communities that respect their surroundings while delivering long-term value. At Ohana, our developments are closely aligned with ‘Plan Abu Dhabi 2030’, which prioritises sustainable growth, quality of life, and the preservation of culturally and environmentally significant locations.”

“Commencing delivery is a key step as we move towards completing a development that we believe will become a lasting residential destination in Al Jurf, which embodies luxury, exclusivity and long-term investment value.” Husein added.

Ohana by the Sea is a flagship luxury villa community by Ohana Development, offering fully customised interiors, modern amenities, and a private coastal living experience within one of Abu Dhabi’s most unique locations.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

