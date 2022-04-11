ABU DHABI- The Ministry of Economy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Costa Rican Tourism Institute aimed at promoting cooperation in the tourism sector and reinforcing their bilateral ties.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Rodolfo Solano, Costa Rica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship.

During the signing, Al Zeyoudi said the agreement will help boost the UAE’s stature as an attractive destination for tourists from Costa Rica and Central America, as well as support the country’s tourism development strategy and future objectives aimed at increasing the contribution of tourism to the country’s GDP to 15 percent and attract over 40 million tourists annually by 2030.

Solano said the MoU between the two countries will advance their tourism industries and bilateral ties, as well as attract mutual investments in the tourism sector.

The two sides agreed to enhance their cooperation in the tourism sector, promote tourism-related activities and increase the number of visitors between the two countries, as well as encourage joint participation in international tourism fairs, conferences and seminars, showcase tourism destinations in both countries, organise mutual flights, and employ digital technologies in improving tourism services.

They also agreed to form an action group comprising relevant authorities from both countries to enhance their cooperation in tourism-related areas.