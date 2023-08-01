The UAE's construction sector posted a 9.2 per cent growth in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, to total AED36.3 billion ($9.88 billion), according to data issued by the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics.

The real estate sector recorded a 3.1 per cent growth compared to the same period in 2022.

The UAE's GDP grew to AED418.3 billion ($113.9 billion) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, up 3.8 per cent or more than AED15 billion compared to the same period last year, the data said.

Most sectors and economic activities that serve as the key pillars of the national economy made significant contributions to the growth.

The contribution of the transport and storage sector to the GDP in Q1 2023 amounted to AED21.79 billion, up 10.9 per cent compared to the same period in 2022.

The accommodation and food services activities grew by 7.8 per cent, while the finance and insurance sector achieved a 7.7 per cent growth. Wholesale and retail trade achieved 5.4 per cent growth in the first quarter of the year to exceed AED102.3 billion.

Meanwhile, the non-oil GDP totalled AED312 billion, indicating an increase of more than AED13.5 billion or a 4.5 per cent growth.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).